Cyprus: 57,2% of citizens wants a Single State solution according to survey

The results of the European Social Survey (ESS) 2017 – 2019 were presented on Monday, November 11, with Cyprus again participating after almost six years absence. The National Coordinator for the two years was the European University of Cyprus, with Professor Marios Vryonidis. The University of Cyprus and Professor Haris Psaltis take the baton for 2019-2021.

The original sample was 1,600 households, but eventually about 800 people responded, with the response and collaboration rate reaching 58%. The field survey was coordinated by the University of Cyprus’ Field Research Center and was conducted in the period October 2018 – April 2019. The sample of the survey is representative of all persons aged 15 years and over who reside in Cyprus, regardless of nationality or native language but provided they speak Greek. The sample covers all urban and rural areas.

The survey captures the opinion of the citizens of European countries on issues related, inter alia, to politicians and institutions and the confidence they have in them.

Of particular interest are the attitudes of citizens towards possible solutions to the Cyprus problem.

According to the ESS data on the “Cyprus Problem” section, 57.2% favors a Single State, 27.4% is against and 15.4% neither for nor against, but could accept it deemed necessary. The Bi-zonal bi-communal federation, which is the solution formally negotiated by the Government, gathers 27% positive opinions, 35% negative and 38.1% neutral. The Two-State solution gathers 13.9% in favor, 72.4% against and 13.7% neutral. Regarding the retention of the quo status, which for most participants seems to mean division, it gained 50.8% against, 18% in favor and 31.2% neutral.

