Cyprus: Anastasiades proceeds with Government reform

The new Ministers will be approved and appointed on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, with the new Commissioners taking office on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades proceeded on implementing a government reform, exercising the powers conferred on him by the Constitution.

According to the President’s decisions, Constantinos Petrides, who was serving as Minister of Interior Affairs up until now, has been appointed Minister of Finance.

Nicos Nouris, a former Nicosia Democratic MP, has been appointed Minister of Interior Affairs.

The up until recently Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou will be serving as Minister of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth.

The current Mayor of Ayia Napa Yiannis Karoussos has been assigned Minister for Transport, Communications and Infrastructure.

