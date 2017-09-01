Cyprus comes back to win over Bosnia (VIDEO)

Cyprus came back from a two goal deficit to beat, by 3-2, Bosnia Herzegovina in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier.

The Cypriots needed a win to maintain any slim chance of reaching the World Cup. They managed to take three points from a match that the Bosnians dominated in the first half, scoring twice. First Toni Sunjic scored and then Edin Visca followed putting Cyprus in what appeared to be an impossible position.

The Cyprus side, however, emerged from the interval more assertive, with a different attitude, apparently inspired by new manager Ran Ben Shimon’s half time locker room talk.

Soon afterwards Demetris Christofi’s strike hit the net, putting Cyprus back in the game. Moments later Cypriots leveled the match with French born midfielder Laban, who scored to make it 2-2.

The turnaround was complete at the 75th minute by Pieros Soteriou who scored via a deflection.

