Cyprus does not sit idle: Plot 7 goes to ENI-TOTAL

Cyprus has made another step towards the realization of its energy program, despite Turkey’s moves and provocations in the EEZ. As it became known late last night, plot 7 of the EEZ, which Turkey claims is falling under its continental shelf, is heading for the ENI-TOTAL consortium, which is the consortium that submitted the relevant application for this plot.

The aforementioned government sources are very good at this, and in the coming days the application will be examined by the relevant Advisory Committee, which will prepare a report to be submitted to the Minister of Energy. A Ministry statement states that “as part of the process of applying for a Petroleum Research License for Research Area 7 within the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus, which was completed today, Monday, November 26, 2018, a request was received from Total E&P Cyprus BV / Eni Cyprus Limited».

These concerted actions will continue

Greece-Cyprus co-ordinated actions will continue as Turkey insists on questioning the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus in defiance of international outcry, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed in his speech during an official address at the dinner in his honor by the President of the Republic of Cyprus.

Read more HERE