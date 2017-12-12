Cyprus & Egypt to sign Memorandum of Cooperation

The relations between the two countries have been enhanced to a great extent

A Memorandum of Cooperation on Aeronautical Search and Rescue between Cyprus and Egypt is going to be signed during the official visit of Egypt’s Minister of Defence General Sedki Sobhy to Cyprus, which begins tomorrow.

According to the Public Information Office (PIO), the memorandum ensues a series of bilateral consultations which started in 2015 with a defence agreement and other annual programmes of bilateral military cooperation which were signed and brought into effect between 2015 and 2016.

On the official visit’s agenda is included a meeting with the Cypriot Minister of Defence Christoforos Fokaides as well as with Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades. General Sohby is also expected to visit units of the Cypriot National Guard.

The Egyptian Minister is accompanied by an army delegation from his country and his presence in Cyprus shows that the relations between the two countries have been enhanced to a great extent. This is the second time an Egyptian Defence Minister has visited the island since the Republic of Cyprus was established. The first visit took place in 2015.

Meanwhile, Greek Minister of Defence Panos Kammenos is expected to arrive on the island on Wednesday in view of the first Tripartite Meeting of Defence Ministers between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt, which will take place on Thursday, December 14.

Source: thegreekobserver.com