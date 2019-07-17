Cyprus Energy Minister: Five exploratory drills over the next two years

The recent discovery by ExxonMobil & Qatar Petroleum of natural gas deposits off the coast of Cyprus is larger than 40% of the EU’s natural gas consumption in 2018

Ankara’s goal is to cause instability in the Eastern Mediterranean and discourage energy giants, the Ministry says.

Five exploratory and five confirmatory drillings in the licensed plots of the Cypriot EEZ will take place over the next two years, according to the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Cyprus, Georgios Lakkotrypis.

Speaking at the Economist conference in Athens, Lakkotrypis referred to the recent discovery by ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum of natural gas deposits off the coast of Cyprus, referring to an amount larger than 40% of the EU’s natural gas consumption in 2018.

