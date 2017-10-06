Cyprus Foreign Minister Kasoulides to hold contacts in Kuwait and Jordan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ioannis Kasoulides, will pay an official visit to the State of Kuwait on the 8th and 9th of October 2017, upon the invitation of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Cyprus and the State of Kuwait.

An official press release said that the agenda of the official consultations includes the review of the bilateral relations between Cyprus and Kuwait and an extensive exchange of views on regional issues, such as the situation in Syria and Libya, the developments in Iraq following the Kurdish referendum, the Middle East Peace Process, the political crisis with Qatar among other issues. Minister Kasoulides will also inform about the current situation on the Cyprus Problem following the conference in Crans Montana.

Foreign Minister Kasoulides will also be received by the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and The Crown Prince, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr. Marzouq Ali M. Al-Ghanim.

On October 8, Minister Kasoulides will participate in the reception organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Kuwait on the occasion of the 57th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Cyprus and the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Cyprus and the State of Kuwait.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs will then travel to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for consultations with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, in the context of the strategic upgrading of the bilateral relations of the two countries and the frequent high-level official exchanges. The agenda of the consultations includes the review of bilateral issues and the deepening of the existing cooperation, the promotion of the trilateral format of cooperation, EU-Jordan relations and the exchange of views on regional issues. The Foreign Minister will also update on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem.

Minister Kasoulides will also be received by the King of Jordan, Abdullah II.

Source: cna.org.cy