Cyprus government: Israel’s request to build harbour in Cyprus being examined

The objective is, allegedly, to end the isolation of the Gaza Strip

Alternate government spokeswoman Klelia Vasiliou on Tuesday denied a newspaper article about an alleged Nicosia-Tel Aviv agreement for the construction of a small harbour in Cyprus in order to end the isolation of the Gaza Strip, saying that it was not accurate.

According to Vasiliou “a relevant request has been made and is being examined”.

The article claimed that there was an agreement between the two countries for the building of a small harbour in Cyprus, funded and controlled by Israel. The newspaper quoted Israel’s Channel 2, which cited sources close to Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who was in Cyprus last week.

Source: thegreekobserver