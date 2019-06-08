Cyprus, Greece, Armenia agree to expand trilateral partnership cooperation

“We envisaged the improvement of both economic and political relations, the next step is going to be the trilateral summit among the leaders of our countries”

The foreign ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Armenia agreed on Tuesday that their respective heads of state would meet at a trilateral summit in Armenia in January, adding that the purpose for the cooperation is to promote peace, stability and prosperity through enhanced political dialogue.

They also agreed to cooperate in various areas, such as the economy, trade and investments, agriculture, education and science, IT and innovation, healthcare, crisis management, culture and tourism.

“Today’s meeting reflects clearly our joint determination to further expand and deepen our cooperation and to develop synergies that will benefit our countries and peoples,” Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said.

To this effect, they agreed to share information, exchange best practices and expertise, and submit, in the coming months, concrete proposals for possible cooperation in the aforesaid areas, to be discussed in their next trilateral meeting.

Christodoulides also said that he had the opportunity to brief his counterparts on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus problem as well as on Turkey’s escalated activities in the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in violation of the Republic’s sovereign rights and international law.

