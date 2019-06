Cyprus is mourning – Former President of Cyprus Dimitris Christofias has died

Former President of the Republic of Cyprus, Dimitris Christofias, died on Friday afternoon.

Initially, he was in the Transplant Unit since May 18 and two days later he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the General Hospital of Nicosia, due to significant respiratory problems.

During his hospitalization, the doctors in charge made extraordinary efforts to address his health problems, while Israeli doctors from Israel were called to assist.