Cyprus: Major General Christos Fotis killed in the 1974 invasion was identified by DNA testing

He is the highest-ranking officer of the National Guard who fell during the invasion

The bones of Major General Christos Fotis from Assia were identified by the DNA method, who fell on July 20, 1974 in the village of Kazivera, where he was the leader of the infantry reserve.

The Major General was at that time Lieutenant Colonel and was promoted after death in honor of the services he offered to his homeland. He was buried in the new Morphou Cemetery, along with others, where he was identified as part of the expeditions of the Missing Persons Examining Committee.

He is the highest-ranking officer of the National Guard who fell during the invasion.

In 2016, a special ceremony was held in which the then Minister of Defense, Mr Fokaidis, awarded the Major General’s highest honor of the Republic.

Fotis enlisted with the Greek Army along with other Greek-Cypriots and then served in the Cypriot National Guard.

The funeral will be held at full military honours on Saturday, May 11 and at 11 o’clock at the temple of Apostle Andrew in Platy Aglantzias and the burial will take place in Tomb of Macedonitissa.