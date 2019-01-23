Cyprus plan to attract “Brexit-ed” shipping companies bears fruit

P&O Ferries, one of the UK’s biggest shipping companies, in light of the upcoming Brexit, has taken the decision to re-flag its entire fleet of ships connecting Dover to Calais under the Cyprus standard.

The aim is to keep the advantageous provisions of sailing under an EU member country flag.

The firm had initially announced that two of its English Channel ferries, “Spirit of Britain” and “Spirit of France” had been registered in Limassol.

P&O Ferries’ spokesman stated, however, that “for operational and accounting reasons, we have concluded that the best course of action is to re-flag all ships to be under the Cyprus flag”.

The decision followed a review of the flag status of P&O’s ships on the English Channel, on top of the former two.

