Cyprus regains “halloumi” cheese trademark in UK market

Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry Yiorgos Lakkotrypis announced Monday that the Republic of Cyprus has registered “halloumi” trademark in the UK Intellectual Property Office on January 31, after losing it last May, when officials from the Ministry are believed o have failed to act on a cancellation application in a British court filed by a British company, CNA reports.

The Cypriot Minister said that the re-registration of the “Halloumi” trademark in the United Kingdom corrected a serious mistake made by the Ministry.

“We believe that this re-registration is a significant development, not only because it corrects a serious mistake made by the Ministry, but because it will also ensure that our exports to the United Kingdom will continue to rise, regardless of Brexit developments.

Source: Tornos