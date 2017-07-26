Cyprus releases the minutes of the five sides’ last meeting in Crans-Montana!

The center of gravity for developments on the Cyprus issue is moving to New York with the next moves expected to unfold at the United Nations headquarters.

Specifically, four essential actions are expected on the part of the UN, which are all considered crucial for the ongoing developments in the Cyprus issue, Phileleftheros reported on Wednesday.

First, there is the resolution on renewing UNFICYP’s mandate by the Security Council which is expected on Thursday.

Secondly, the renewal of UNFICYP’s mandate will only be for four months with the future of the peacekeeping force under review.

The Security Council has decided to review all peacekeeping missions in order for the international organisation to see with real needs and cuts that need to be made.

Third, it appears Espen Barth Eide is leaving his Cyprus post with a final act of preparing the report on the Crans-Montana talks and which he will hand over to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Eide’s role in connection to talks and contacts relating to Cyprus will be taken over by Elizabeth Spehar.

Fourth, Secretary General Guterres will receive Eide’s report but has not decided what his next moves will be.

It has not been ruled out that Guterres will keep the report close to his chest until September, when he is expected to determine his next moves.

It is anticipated that the UN Secretary General also will take into account conditions as they will be formed by then before deciding what to do next.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the five sides’ meeting in Crans-Montana on the last night of the negotiations are expected to be released in the following hours.

Anastasiades has decided to publish the minutes in response to what Eide has said and which, as it has been known, caused the wrath of Nicosia.

But the government’s reaction has opened new confrontation within Cyprus, with the opposition taking fault with Anastasiades for the attack he launched against Eide on Tuesday, accusing him of lying about what had been said.

