Cyprus set to table the total of its EEZ coordinates

Cyprus is getting ready to table the coordinates of the rest of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) according to Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

Although Ankara persists in its provocations, Mr Kasoulides told CNA that Turkey’s positions constitute a contradiction in terms since on the one hand it claims that Cyprus is not entitled to any EEZ by maintaining that the island’s EEZ belongs either to Turkey or Egypt, but on the other hand it says that through its objections it aims to serve the interests of the Turkish Cypriots in an EEZ.

Kasoulides also said that the policy of the current government and the Foreign Ministry is towards establishing the EEZ coordinates for Cyprus Island in its entirety, including its occupied part.

In response to a question regarding the international community’s stance on the issue of Cyprus’ EEZ, the Cypriot FM said that the Law of the Sea convention defines clearly how relations between states are governed as far as each nation’s EEZ is concerned. He also added that Turkey has not signed the abovementioned convention and was the only state to vote against the obligations of states in this regard.

Despite the arbitrariness of Turkish moves that are based on the country’s regional strength, Kasoulides appeared confident that things will proceed one way or another once Cyprus actually tables the coordinates at the UN, “either through an agreement with another state bordering the median line or in another manner.” The Minister referred to moves that have already been made in the past few months in consultation with Greece, as the issue concerns Greece as well.

Concluding, Mr Kasoulides told reporters that preparations are in their final stages but the timing of the actual move will be determined by the Turkish provocations, especially Ankara’s threats to use its recently purchased drilling rig.

Meanwhile, following President Anastasiades’ recent official visit to Saudi Arabia, Mr Kasoulides suggested that with King Salman moving in the framework defined by international law and order and UN resolutions, Turkey may no longer find it so easy to promote its positions within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Source: thegreekobserver.com