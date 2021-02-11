Dad finds dolls in dead sons’ coffins in macabre incident!

The bizarre story has emerged from Russia

In a macabre incident, a dad claims he found dolls wrapped in cloth at a funeral after his wife faked her pregnancy and the death of their twins.

The bizarre story has emerged from Russia, where cops and city officials are trying to unravel how the man was duped.

Daud Daudov, 33, believed that his sons could be “alive” and victims of a baby-selling or adoption racket.

He said in a video: “I opened the shroud of the first baby and saw there were no eyes.

“I began to open the face of the second one. The same – this was a doll.”

He complained to police and a maternity hospital after finding the plastic dolls wrapped in nappies instead of his babies’ remains at their funeral in Dagestan.

He initially accused maternity hospital medics of replacing his “dead newborn twins” with dolls ahead of their funeral, says Lenta news.

Daudov said: “They died on February 9 from a cerebral haemorrhage.”

But there was no ‘autopsy’ as “according to Islam, it is impossible to open their body – children must be [laid to rest] as they are,” he added.

more at thesun.co.uk

