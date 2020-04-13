Dad finds whole car buried under lawn while gardening during lockdown (photos)

“It’s really weird. It’s not something you find every day – it is literally in the middle of my garden”

A dad doing some gardening during the coronavirus lockdown made a shock discovery when he unearthed a car believed to be from the 1950s buried under his lawn.

John Brayshaw was digging post panels to start some decking in his garden when he found the practically-intact car complete with engine, doors and registration plate buried on its side.

The 40-year-old, who bought the house six months ago, thinks the car is a 1955/56 Ford Popular 103e.

He said: “It’s really weird. It’s not something you find every day – it is literally in the middle of my garden.”

See Also:

Ex Biden staffer accuses Democratic Presidential candidate of sexual assault

“It’s one of those things that you literally have to see it to believe it. I was like ‘what on earth is this?’