Daily Mail “busts” EC head Juncker for illegal use of private jets in official missions

Mr Juncker chartered private jets for 21 out of 43 official trips between January and November, the news outlet revealed

The online version of British newspaper Daily Mail has revealed that the President of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker was squandering European taxpayers’ money by using private jets to fly around in 2018.

Jean-Claude Juncker used private jets for nearly half his worldwide ‘missions’ this year, official figures reveal.

These ‘air taxis’ should only be used when no suitable commercial flights can be found, according to EU Commission rules.

But Mr Juncker chartered private jets for 21 out of 43 official trips between January and November, racking up a bill that is likely to run into hundreds of thousands of pounds, a Daily Mail analysis reveals.

The revelation sparked calls last night for the EU Commission president to be investigated over his allegedly ‘excessive’ use of private flights, which are funded by EU taxpayers.

