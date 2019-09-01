Dallas policeman who was escorting Kennedy alleged assassin when he was shot dies at 99

He was among the lead detectives assigned to investigate Mr Kennedy’s November 22 1963, assassination

Jim Leavelle, the longtime Dallas policeman who was captured in one of history’s most famous photographs as he escorted President John F. Kennedy’s assassin moments before he was fatally shot, has died aged 99.

Mr Leavelle, distinctive in his light-coloured suit and white Stetson, is seen in the photograph with his hand on Lee Harvey Oswald, Mr Leavelle’s body stiffening as nightclub owner Jack Ruby shot the handcuffed presidential assassin at close range on live TV in 1963.

Mr Leavelle appears shocked as Oswald grimaces in pain.

Mr Leavelle’s daughter, Tanya Evers, said her father died on Thursday while visiting her sister in Colorado.

