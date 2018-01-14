Daniel Day-Lewis to attend Athens Premiere of his final film

All the revenues from the premiere will be donated to the Open Door Centre, to be spent on the education and rehabilitation of children

Three-time Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis will be in Athens for the premiere of his new film Phantom Thread on Feb. 1, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

This is not the first time the popular actor is visiting Athens for a premiere, but his visits are always charitable.

This film is considered critical, as it is likely to be the last of Day-Lewis’ illustrious career.

The special relationship between Daniel Day-Lewis and the children of the Open Door Centre began in 1989, when the U.K. actor came to Athens to attend the premiere of his film My Left Foot.

In the film Day-Lewis played the role of Dubliner Christy Brown, who overcame serious physical disability to forge an art career.

