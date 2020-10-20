Danielley Ayala: 4,5 million Instagram followers can’t be wrong (photos)

Danielley Ayala is an American model, makeup artist, Instagram star with 4,5 million followers and -according to her profile- founder of the LuckyU Magazine.
She is known for her stunning model body and gorgeous Instagram pictures.
Although fame and stardom have become part of her life, she chooses to keep her personal life private and away from the world and this is why we have a hard time finding anything about boyfriends/husbands etc. apart from the fact that, as she states, she “likes dogs more than people”.
Oh well, we are left with just her photos then…
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Guess who came over to shoot for my magazine? @mia_francisss
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Follow my online magazine @luckyumagazine before I launch it tomorrow 🐻 hehe whose ready
Greece & Albania go to The Hague for the delimitation of their maritime zones
Neolithic-era skeletons at Theopetra cave shed light on food diet 130,000 years ago
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I got bit by a spider while taking this photo and didn’t turn into spider girl.. I’m pissed.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.