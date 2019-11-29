Daphne Caruana Galizia: The key figures in Malta’s crisis over her murder

Government figures are facing calls to resign over the murder of the investigative journalist

An investigation into the murder of a journalist is mounting unprecedented pressure on Malta’s government.

Daphne Caruana Galizia relentlessly investigated corruption, which she alleged ran deep into her country’s politics, before she was killed by a car bomb close to her home in October 2017.

Three people are awaiting trial for her murder but questions remain over who ordered her death.

Investigations have intensified in recent days after an alleged middleman to the murder was given a presidential pardon in exchange for evidence and a high-profile businessmen was dramatically detained onboard his luxury yacht.

As the police probe continues, a number of government officials have resigned over their links to the unravelling scandal over Caruana Galizia’s death.

The fast-moving chain of events sparked street protests and chaotic scenes in parliament this week.

Here is a guide to the key figures involved.

