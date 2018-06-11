Daughter of U.S Ambassador to Russia calls Trump a dictator!

The Fox & Friends host Abby Huntsman apologised to viewers on Sunday, after referring to Donald Trump’s summit with Kim Jong-un of North Korea in Singapore as “that meeting between the two dictators”.

Huntsman, the daughter of US ambassador to Russia and former Republican presidential hopeful Jon Huntsman, was discussing Trump’s arrival in Singapore with Anthony Scaramucci, the New York hedge fund owner who was White House communications director for 11 days in the summer of 2017.

Over footage of Trump stepping out of Air Force One, on which he had left the G7 summit in Quebec and from which he had fired off tweets and directions to advisers that stoked a burgeoning diplomatic crisis with Canada, Huntsman said: “Anthony, talk to us about this moment. I mean, this is history, we are living history.

“Regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators, what we are seeing right now, this is history.”

