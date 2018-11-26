David Bowie’s daughter is all grown up and is a beauty! (photos)

The daughter of famous singer and artist, David Bowie and model Iman, is all grown up and she is quite the stunner.

Lexi, as she is known, was born in 2000, just eight years after her parents married. She is the only child the couple had.

However, both Iman and Bowie were already parents from their previous marriages.

Lexi’s mother, Iman, used to post many photos of her on social media in the past, but the beautiful young lady has her own social media account now and often publishes selfies with touching poets for her late dad, as well as photos of her mom who she adores.