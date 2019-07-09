DEA threatens to shut down Sex Island event in Nevada if illegal drugs are present (photos)

Nevada is about to be even hotter!

The DEA is apparently not too pumped about a Sex Island event that is taking place in Nevada.

The infamous Sex Island party, which generally happens somewhere in South America, is taking a trip to America, and the feds might not love it.

It’s not known where it’ll happen, but people can buy tickets for $6,000 for three nights in Nevada. There will be helicopter rides, horse riding and much more as ticket buyers are able to have “unlimited sex with two girls per day (switching girls with other guests is permitted).”

First off, the Sex Island concept is hilarious, and the fact they’re just coming to America to do it in Nevada, a state that isn’t an island, is laugh-out-loud funny.

Read more HERE