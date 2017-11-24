Deadly blast strikes mosque in Egypt’s Sinai! 235 reportedly killed! (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

At least 235 people have been killed in a bombing and shooting attack on a mosque in Egypt’s northern Sinai Peninsula, according to state media.

The blast occurred in the al-Rawda village, west of el-Arish, shortly after Friday prayers.

Egyptian state media MENA provided the death toll, citing an official security source. It also said that 75 people were wounded in the attack.

Local media reports said that after the explosion, gunmen in four off-road vehicles opened fire on worshipers.

Egypt has for years been battling an armed movement in the rugged and thinly populated Sinai Peninsula, which has gained pace since the military overthrew democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in mid-2013.

In 2014, following a suicide bombing that left 31 soldiers killed, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi declared a state of emergency in the peninsula, describing it as a “nesting ground for terrorism and terrorists”.

epa06347848 People sit next to bodies of worshippers killed in attack on mosque in the northern city of Arish, Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, 24 November 2017. According to initial reports, dozens were killed and injured in a bombing and gunfire targeting worshipers leaving the Friday prayers in the northern city of Arish. EPA/STR ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT - BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Local media also reported the closure of the Arish-Rafah road, further east.

The attack comes a day before the Rafah border crossing, the main gateway for Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip to the outside world, was due to open for a three-day period.

epa06347847 People sit next to bodies of worshippers killed in attack on mosque in the northern city of Arish, Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, 24 November 2017. According to initial reports, dozens were killed and injured in a bombing and gunfire targeting worshipers leaving the Friday prayers in the northern city of Arish. EPA/STR ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT - BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

The border opened briefly earlier this week.

Source: aljazeera.com

