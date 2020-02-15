Deaf man adopts adorable deaf rescue pup & teaches him sign language

“He had such a rough start to life and he ended up with an absolute fairy tale ending”

Lab mix Emerson was just a 6-week-old pup when he was rescued from a shelter in Florida. Lindsay Powers, from foster-based rescue NFR Maine, later introduced Emerson to his new home in the northern state. She also found out something special about Emerson: he was deaf.

“Once we got him home from the vet’s office from Florida, we realized he had hearing difficulties,” Powers told Good Morning America. “He doesn’t let it bother him at all, though he’s a typical puppy.” They were not sure if Emerson was born deaf or if he lost his hearing after birth.

Emerson suffered from seizures and an infection called canine parvovirus while he was with Powers. She would have to wait until he got better before putting him up for adoption. Thankfully, they found him a home soon thereafter.

