Greece signed a deal for the upgrade of its fleet of Mirage 2000/5 warplanes with a trio of French companies on Monday within the framework a relevant defence Ministry bill on armaments which was ratified last week.

The agreement was signed by the ministry-affiliated general directorate for defence investments and armaments and the companies Dassault Aviation, Thales DMS France and Safran Aircraft Engines.