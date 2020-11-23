Decomposing body found in Crete

A body was found on Sunday night in Akrotiri, Chania. According to a report on cretapost.gr, the owner of an abandoned house, who had not visited it in a while, located the corpse in advanced decay.

Police were alerted and came on the scene, while a medical examiner was also called in to examine the exact circumstances of the death.

The forensic examination will clarify whether there was any foul play involved in the death. According to initial reports, the death was most likely caused due to natural causes, without police ruling out completely possible criminal activity.

