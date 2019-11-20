Deer tries to have sex with statue and is shocked when its head falls off (hilarious video)

A hilarious video filmed in Eldorado, Illinois, on November 9 shows a wild buck trying to mate with a deer statue in a family’s backyard.

The buck gets busy and can be seen trying to position himself on the statue. He keeps trying to adjust when all of a sudden, the statue’s head pops off. The buck immediately hops off the statue and looks back at it in disbelief.

As he looks over the fallen head, the cameraman can be heard chuckling in the background. The clip ends with the buck going up to the statue head and giving it a proper sniff.

source dailymail.co.uk