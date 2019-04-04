Definitely Not Safe For Work!… (hot videos-photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

Quite a temptation…

Her full name is Courtnie Quinlan but friends -and the rest of the world- call her Courtnieq.

This British Glamour model from Plymouth has got some of the sexiest eyes and hair we ‘ve seen for a while and since we believe in sharing and giving and…receiving, here she is for your eyes only!

Of course, her eyes and her hair are not the only parts of her worth your time and attention….

Close your mouth hun, are you trying to catch flies 🤔😩

Chuck in: A little bit of radiator, a few stretch marks, a bruise and VOILA! #flawsandall

Sunlight selfies! Couldn’t choose so have two 📸 does anyone else find it really hard taking photos from straight on?! My face just isn’t at all symmetrical 😂😂🙈

🤷🏽‍♀️👩🏾 When will I ever get over those damn flicks 😩 #eyeliner #wingedliner #selfie #notevenposing #joke #makeup

“Nobody really knows what they look like. The mirror shows you only what you want to see.” 👀#mirror #me #reflect 📸 by @jaymawson

Chilling in my undies on the floor not even posing… 😉what a skirting board 🙈🙌🏽👀#love #lingerie #instagood #me #picoftheday #instadaily #fashion #instalike #bestoftheday #selfie

Hello Instagram it’s been a while! Hair and makeup by @sharlottejacks 📸👀

Getting ready for bed with @maycontaingirl 😚😌

Lovely shoot today for my faves at @zoo_today 📸 #zootoday #zoomag

So excited to share this with you by the clever little sausage @chrisconwayphotography shot at @studiohireplymouth ❤❤

Also on @page3sun today ☀ shot by @alisonvwebster 📷 and makeup by @britstop 💄

