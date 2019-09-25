Demi Moore admits she cheated on her first husband the night before their wedding!

“I snuck out of my own bachelorette party and went to his apartment”

Demi Moore is admitting to a past “infidelity” in her revealing new memoir Inside Out.

In the book, the actress, 56, recalls her whirlwind marriage to musician Freddy Moore, 69, and how being unfaithful forced her to face some hard truths about her life. She was just 17 when they married in 1980; they divorced in 1985.

“The night before we got married, instead of working on my vows, I was calling a guy I’d met on a movie set,” Moore writes. “I snuck out of my own bachelorette party and went to his apartment.”

“What did I do that? Why didn’t I go and see the man I was committing to spend the rest of my life with to express my doubts? Because I couldn’t face the face that I was getting married to distract myself from grieving the death of my father,” she writes. “Because I felt there was no room to question what I’d already put in motion. I couldn’t get out of the marriage, but I could sabotage it.”

Read more HERE