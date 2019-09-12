Demi Moore goes nude on Harper’s Bazaar cover (photos)

Demi Moore stripped down in more ways than one for the October 2019 issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

The “Striptease” star posed totally nude for the cover except for a hot pink Lynn Paid hat and a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond bracelet — and she also unveiled secrets about her personal life.

The actress, who married Ashton Kutcher when she was 42 to his 27 in 2005, revealed that she suffered a miscarriage around the time she was being criticized for being a “grandma” bride to the “That ’70s Show” star. The couple finalized their divorce in 2013.

