Demi Moore had an emotional phone call with Bruce Willis a few weeks ago

Demi Moore’s new memoir leaves no stone unturned, and while that may have scared a few men from her past, she has a steadfast supporter in ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Moore revealed this week on Present Company with Krista Smith that just before walking onstage for “The Tonight Show,” she unexpectedly received a call from the man to whom she was married for more than a decade.

“I was getting ready to do Jimmy Fallon live the other night, and I was in the dressing room and my phone rang, and it was Bruce,” she recalled. “I was prepared for there, maybe, to be some sensitivities, and he called and he got very emotional.”

Knowing that parts of her memoir are especially painful, Willis told his ex-wife, “I’m so proud of you.”

“I, too, then became very emotional, and I’m not a crier,” Moore said. “To be walking out and [receive] that encouragement, it just really meant so much, so much to me.”

Moore and Willis share three daughters, all of whom would later become stepdaughters to Moore’s second husband, Ashton Kutcher. Willis also remarried after the divorce, and the blended families occasionally made public appearances together.

