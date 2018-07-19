Democatic Party “losing” voters from #WalkAway campaign (video)

A movement to abandon liberalism and the Democratic Party has gained some serious traction after a video featuring a gay New York hairdresser went viral.

“Once upon a time, I was a liberal. Well, to be honest, less than a year ago, I was still a liberal,” Brandon Straka said in the video seen by well over five million people on Facebook and YouTube that ignited the #WalkAway campaign.

Since May, when the video was first posted online, the move has grown in momentum with more people posting their stories of why they are leaving the Democratic party. From Hispanics and African-Americans to Gays and hardcore Liberals, more and more people are expressing their disillusionment with the direction the party has gone down and explained why they are no longer feel comfortable supporting it.

The mainstream Democratic pundits, including media experts and talking heads, see…you guessed it, a clandestine Russian plot behind the movement to hurt the Democratic party in the upcoming midterm elections. They claim the whole campaign is really a well-orchestrated online push by the Russian secret services by using bots to derail the efforts by the Democrats to gain victory in the elections.