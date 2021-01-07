Dem. congressman serving as guest House chaplain ends first congressional prayer with “amen & awoman” (video)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: January 7, 2021

…and prayed to the Hinduism god Brahma!

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) finished the first daily congressional prayer of the new session with the words “amen and awoman” on Sunday.

“And dare I ask, oh Lord, peace even in this chamber now and evermore,” Cleaver said while serving as guest House chaplain. “We ask it in the name of the monotheistic god, Brahma, and god known by many names by many different faiths. Amen and awoman.”

Cleaver’s ending to the blessing received sharp criticism from some online, primarily among conservatives.

Some members of Congress also weighed in on Cleaver’s attempt at inclusivity.

As part of her proposed new rules package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has proposed eliminating references to gender and establishing an Office of Diversity and Inclusion in the House. She also last week appointed the first full-time female chaplain of either chamber of Congress.

“I was honored to deliver the opening prayer for the 117th Congress,” Cleaver said in a tweet about the prayer he led Sunday. “May God bless each and every Representative with the courage and wisdom to defend our democracy and the liberties we all hold so dearly”.
Source: The Hill
