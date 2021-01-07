Dem. congressman serving as guest House chaplain ends first congressional prayer with “amen & awoman” (video)

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) finished the first daily congressional prayer of the new session with the words “amen and awoman” on Sunday.

“And dare I ask, oh Lord, peace even in this chamber now and evermore,” Cleaver said while serving as guest House chaplain. “We ask it in the name of the monotheistic god, Brahma, and god known by many names by many different faiths. Amen and awoman.”

Cleaver’s ending to the blessing received sharp criticism from some online, primarily among conservatives.

Dems open congress with a prayer that ends “amen and awoman.” Amen is a Latin word that means “truly” or “so be it.” Awoman is a nonsense word that means nothing. Dems find a way to make everything stupid and nonsensical. Utter clowns, all of them. pic.twitter.com/Q7Fml2pPeE — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 3, 2021

Awoman, Amen, and a Preist walk into a bar… https://t.co/2et7vu1e9z — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 4, 2021

Consistently astounded by the depths of Dem politicians stupidity “Amen and Awoman” pic.twitter.com/c8P1RpC4QQ — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 4, 2021

Some members of Congress also weighed in on Cleaver’s attempt at inclusivity.

The prayer to open the 117th Congress ended with “amen and a-women.” Amen is Latin for “so be it.” It’s not a gendered word. Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/FvZ0lLMDDr — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) January 3, 2021

As part of her proposed new rules package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has proposed eliminating references to gender and establishing an Office of Diversity and Inclusion in the House. She also last week appointed the first full-time female chaplain of either chamber of Congress.