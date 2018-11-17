Demonstrator is killed during fuel protests in France

A demonstrator participating in nationwide protests against rising fuel costs in France has been killed and a woman has been arrested, the French Interior Ministry confirmed Saturday.

The female victim, thought to be about 50-years-old, was part of a group who surrounded and banged against the woman’s car in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, southeastern France, as she was taking her daughter to a doctor, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said. In a panic, the woman struck the group with her vehicle and knocked down the victim.

The female driver has since been taken into custody, Castaner added.

A pedestrian had also been knocked down in the northern city of Arras and suffered serious injuries, according to the ministry, while 16 people have received minor injuries in relation to the protests.

Over 1,000 rallies involving 50,000 demonstrators are taking place across France Saturday in anger at increased fuel taxes for carbon, diesel and petrol.

Known as the “gilets jaunes” or “yellow vests”, the protesters plan to block roads and highways nationwide in hopes the action could prompt a reversal of the price rises from Emmanuel Macron’s government.

Source: euronews