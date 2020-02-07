Copenhagen Airport partially cordoned off, after Chinese woman fell ill

Copenhagen Airport press officer Kenni Leth said that the woman was taken from the airport by ambulance after arriving from China

A small section of the Copenhagen Airport Terminal 3 has been cordoned off, after a Chinese woman was taken ill at Copenhagen Airport on Friday morning, raising fears she may be infected with the new coronavirus

According to reports in Ritzau and Politiken, Copenhagen Airport press officer Kenni Leth said that the woman was taken from the airport by ambulance after arriving from China via Helsinki at 7:40 am on Friday.

Following her arrival, the woman informed the airport staff she was feeling ill. After being initially examined she was found to have influenza-like symptoms, raising concerns that she could have contracted coronavirus.

“Given that the passenger contacted airport staff with influenza-like symptoms we, in accordance with procedures agreed with authorities, contacted emergency services and the passenger was picked up by an ambulance,” Leth said.