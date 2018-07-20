Dennis Rodman invites Kanye West to North Korea!

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman plans to invite rapper Kanye West to join him on a visit to North Korea.

Rodman revealed that he would like to “collaborate” with the entertainment mogul on future projects – including an upcoming trip to Pyongyang, according to an interview with US Weekly.

“I think he’s a big Chicago Bulls fan,” Rodman said. “I think that he respects me as far as understanding my views. And Kanye, he’s doing amazing work around the world so I respect him too. So hopefully one day we’ll get together and collaborate on certain things. Guess what, I’ll take Kanye West to North Korea with me.”

Kanye, a Chicago native, recently tweeted a picture of a Bulls jersey personalized by Rodman, adding, “Thank to one of my biggest inspirations… always breaking barriers with independent thought.”

Rodman travelled to Singapore for the historic US-North Korea summit and delivered an emotional interview on CNN.

