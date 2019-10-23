Dentist struck off after patient died when he pulled out ten of her teeth!

A dentist has been struck off after one of his patients bled to death hours after he finished pulling out ten of her teeth.

Tushar Patel has been banned from working for a year after being found unfit to practice following a “catalogue of errors”, a report said.

‘Patient A’ had advanced gum disease and experienced dentist Patel removed all of her top teeth during two appointments, within a week, it was heard.

The female patient told him she was taking blood-thinning medicine Warfarin for a rare blood condition that causes clotting.

Hours after her final appointment she went to A&E for bleeding, and died in hospital after collapsing at home with “bleeding from her mouth”, a report said.

The General Dental Council was informed and a hearing professional conduct hearing last week ruled his fitness to practice was impaired.

The GDC panel heard Panel failed to discuss with her the complex needs and increased risk of bleeding because she was taking Warfarin.

It ruled he failed to “weigh up the risks” of his treatment and ignored guidance “well-known to dentists”.

