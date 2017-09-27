Department of Russian Studies to open on October 5 in Thessaloniki

The department of Russian Language and Culture at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki is scheduled to officially open on October 5 at the University’s Hall of Ceremonies. The “Ivan Savvidis Charity Foundation” was a major financial benefactor in the creation of the chair a few months ago with the department being included in the Philosophy division. opening of the chair. The purpose of the new department is to develop an educational and research project for the study of the Russian language, history and culture.

The Ivan Savvidis Charity Foundation also supports educational programs for learning the Greek language at Russian Universities and the Russian language in Greece. On April 3, 2015 the Foundation signed a contract with the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens for the support of the Department of Slavic Studies.