Development Minister Georgiadis warns Banks against withholding loans from people

He explained that the 2 billion euros from the EU were allocated according to each bank’s official market share

The banks will be evaluated according to the number of loans and those that do not correspond as they should, will lose money, stated Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis in an interview with SKAI TV on Saturday.

“In 30 days, we will check the normal lending per bank. The banks that have done good and acted quickly will receive more money. The banks that have delayed will receive less money and will give less loans so they will have less profits and will give account to the shareholders” he said and explained that the 2 billion euros were allocated according to each bank’s official market share.

On the EU package for the recovery of the economy, the minister said that the funds have not arrived yet to Greece adding that “the planning is a very complicated procedure adding that it is a big opportunity for the country”.

He ruled out the possibility of early elections while on the Turkish provocations he said that “if anyone dares to question our national sovereignty, we all know what we must do”.

source amna.gr