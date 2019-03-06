Did Leonardo Da Vinci paint a nude Mona Lisa?

A nude drawing that bears a striking resemblance to the Mona Lisa was done in Leonardo Da Vinci’s studio and may be the work of the master himself, a French museum said on Monday.

Experts at the Louvre in Paris, where the world’s biggest collection of Leonardo’s work is held, have been examining a charcoal drawing known as the Monna Vanna that has long been attributed to the Renaissance painter’s studio.

But the charcoal preparatory work for a painting of a semi-nude woman, held at the Conde Museum at Chantilly north of Paris, may now have to be reclassified.

“There is a very strong possibility that Leonardo did most of the drawing,” Mathieu Deldicque, a curator at the Paris museum, told AFP.