Did US ice skater intentionally injure South Korean rival? ISU says no (video)

The International Skating Union (ISU) on Friday (March 22) cleared Mariah Bell of causing intentional harm after the American was accused of colliding into 16-year-old South Korean rival Lim Eun-soo in the final warm-up session ahead of the world championships in Japan.

Korean officials protested following Wednesday’s incident, in which Lim’s management agency alleged Bell kicked their skater, causing a cut to her leg, while limbering up for the women’s short programme.

The ISU said the incident was “verbally reported” to the ISU by the Korean team leader but it had received no formal complaint. And the ruling body has decided that no action was necessary.

“Based on the evidence at hand at this point in time, which includes a video, there is no evidence that Ms Bell intended any harm to Ms Lim,” the ISU said in a statement.

“The ISU met with delegates from both USA and Korea and urged both parties to find an amicable solution. The ISU maintains that this remains the appropriate approach.”

Video of the coming together quickly surfaced on social media, appearing to show Bell approach Lim from behind at the edge of the ice rink with her leg outstretched before gliding past.