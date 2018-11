During a performance at Tyler the Creator’s 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on Sunday night, musician Jaden Smith stopped to announce his love for rapper Tyler the Creator and proceeded to call the artist his boyfriend.

Later, the young artist even took to Twitter to continue the rumours, to which Tyler the Creator responded to:

Based on this interaction, many fans are confused and can’t tell if the musician/actor is serious or just having a little fun.

