Diego Maradona denies he is dying in dramatic YouTube video

His daughter hinted he was being “killed from the inside with sedatives”

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has been forced to deny he is dying in an extraordinary video address to fans after his daughter Giannina hinted he was being ‘killed from inside’ with sedatives.

The former Barcelona and Naples star has also told his growing brood of children he will leave them nothing after his death because he will donate his fortune to charity.

In a video filmed from what appeared to be his home in Argentina the 59-year-old retired footballer-turned manager, who has battled drink and drug addictions as well as weight problems, said: ‘I want to tell you that I’m not dying at all, that I sleep peacefully because I’m working.’

