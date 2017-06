A response to Dijsselbloem’s statements that “the South are wasting their money on women and drinks”

A two-day cultural event called “Dijsselbloem Nights: Fighting Stereotypes” is organized by MEPs from different political groups on Tuesday 27 June and on Wednesday 28 June in Brussels.

This is an initiative that comes as a response to the statements by Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem that “the South waste their money to women and drinks” and will be a feast with music and flavors from Greece, Italy, Spain, Cyprus and Portugal.

