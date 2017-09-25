Dijsselbloem says “clean exit” from memorandum for Greece the goal, but supervision will continue…

“We share a common and strong interest in completing the review quickly before the end of year”, said EuroGroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem during the joint press conference in Athens at the Finance Minitry, Monday with Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos. The Dutch Finance Minister stressed the need for the implementation of what he dubbed a “clean exit” and “smooth exit” referring to Greece’s exit from the memorandum. Responding to a question of whether more fiscal measures were necessary the EuroGroup President replied that he had no say as to how the Greek government would implement its budget, a matter which would be decided upon in conjunction with the European Commission. On his part, Mr. Tsakalotos said his colleague could not have been clearer regarding Greece’s goal of exiting the programme without entering a new one. Replying to a question by Protothema.gr about what he had whispered to former Greek Minister Yianis Varoufakis 33 months ago, Mr. Dijsselbloem said he would prefer to top keep it a secret to raise sales in case he wrote a book.