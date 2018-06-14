Dimitris Koufontinas stops hunger strike

Convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufontinas has stopped his hunger strike after his request for a leave from prison was granted by the facility’s Council on Thursday.

According to reports, his leave will be 48 hours long and will be activated as soon as the main member of “17th November” terrorist group recovers from his hunger strike.

Following this development, Dimitris Koufontinas is expected to stop the hunger strike and once he receives the doctors’ approval he will be discharged from the state hospital of Nikea where he is currently being treated.