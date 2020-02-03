“Dine Athens” 2020 opens in the Greek capital city

The three-week event leaves diners spoilt for choice, with options ranging from fine-dining and Hellenic cuisine with a twist to high-end Japanese

Back for its 5th consecutive year, the “Dine Athens Restaurant Week” runs from January 27 and will run through until February 16, 2020, greekcitytimes.com reports.

Athenians are invited to enjoy culinary creations of the highest quality at over 120 selected restaurants showcasing the best of the Athens food scene right now. The three-week event leaves diners spoilt for choice, with options ranging from fine-dining, Hellenic cuisine with a twist, high-end Japanese, seafood and everything in between.

Diners can select restaurants based on their preferred budget, with specially designed prix fixe menus of 15, 30 and 60 Euro. Alpha Bank cardholders can enjoy an additional 10% discount on the abovementioned prices.

